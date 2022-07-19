Chen receives key to the city
Express photo by Roland Lane

Nathan Chen, left, receives a key to the city from Sun Valley Mayor Peter Hendricks and wife, Lisa Marie, during the Sun Valley on Ice production Saturday, July 16. The 2022 Olympic gold medalist in men’s figure skating and six-time World Champion was the headliner during Sun Valley on Ice on July 16. Chen has been skating in Sun Valley on Ice since 2010, after he became the youngest novice champion in U.S. Figure Skating history at age 10.

Chen performs at Sun Valley on Ice
Nathan Chen

