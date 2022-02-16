History is coming to Hailey.
In their much-anticipated return to home ice, the Sun Valley Suns Elite A men’s hockey team will welcome an unusual team—one with a unique place in hockey history—when the New York St. Nicks come to Campion Ice House in Hailey on Friday and Saturday night.
The St. Nicks are older than the National Hockey League itself, with their first season dating back to 1896 as the St. Nicholas Hockey Club at the St. Nicholas Rink, only one block from Central Park on 66th Street and Columbus Avenue.
Back then, the St. Nicks were an inaugural member of the American Amateur Hockey League (AAHL), which debuted 1896-97. The NHL wasn’t formed for another 20 years, starting in 1917.
The St. Nicks may be one of the the oldest hockey teams in America, while the Suns have been celebrating their 47th year this season, making them the second oldest current independent team.
Numerous notable players have donned the green and blue colors since the St. Nicks’ inception, but none can match Hobey Baker, who played for the St. Nicks from 1914-16. Baker is considered one of the greatest hockey players of all time, and in 1981 the Hobey Baker Award was created to be given to the best player in NCAA hockey.
“The history is incredible,” St. Nicks defenseman Todd Keats said. “It keeps us going.”
Despite the deep history, the St. Nicks are not currently in a league. New York’s schedule is usually filled with semi-local teams from around New York, Boston and Philadelphia.
Comprising 50-60 players, the team regularly scrimmages once a week, with at least two trips out West each season alternating between Jackson Hole, Vail and Sun Valley. New York’s most recent road outing was a two-game series with Jackson Hole from Jan. 18-19. The teams split the series.
The matchup between the St. Nicks and Suns date back to the early days of Sun Valley hockey. The two clubs have played each other off and on since the 1970s.
“This is very cool that we keep doing this,” Keats said. “It’s something we mark on our calendars.”
New York’s traveling roster has only 13 players posted. However, the team the Suns will face are once again speedy skaters and strong stick handlers with professional and NCAA Division 1, 2 and 3 experience.
Keats has been on New York’s roster since 2012 and played four years at Wesleyan University.
One familiar face to the Sun Valley crowd will be forward Kevin Kaiser, who played for the Suns from 2018-19 (5 goals, 3 assists in 8 games for the Suns). Kaiser was a forward at Princeton University from 2006-10 and totaled 33 points during those years.
Defenseman Tommy Fallen also has local ties with years as an Idaho Steelhead (2015-16). As a Steelhead, Fallen put up 16 assists. Fallen was also on Yale’s NCAA National Championship run in 2013 when the Bulldogs beat Quinnipiac, 4–0.
Forward Eric Robinson played several years in the AHL and ECHL before becoming a St. Nick. Goalie Tommy Burke (Bowling Green) is the only goaltender on New York’s roster, who should give the Suns a tough time.
Keats added that the St. Nicks don’t usually play a checking-style game, which the Suns and many mountain town teams like Jackson Hole and Vail have become synonymous with. New York’s skill should be a compelling foil to Sun Valley’s physical game.
This will be the third team the Suns will play featuring former professionals this season. That hasn’t intimidated Sun Valley’s gritty and physical style so far. The Suns also have the advantage of playing on a regular schedule and skating at a higher altitude.
“That’s what we always expect from the Suns,” Keats said. “We treat it as great games, but also have fun over the weekend. The Suns are always great to us, they make us feel welcome. It’s about great competition and a great time.”
This weekend’s nonprofit beneficiary is the city of Ketchum Park Penguins Hockey Program. The puck drops at 7 p.m., both nights. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In