The Wood River High School wrestling team will take to the mats for the first time this season. Most of the year has been canceled due to COVID-19, but the Wolverines will travel to Wendell High School for the Magic Valley Tournament this weekend, Jan. 15-16. The following week—Wednesday, Jan. 20—WRHS will again travel to Minico for another tri-meet.
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Wolves lost endangered species protection this year. Idaho may offer a glimpse of what’s ahead for them nationwide.
- Skier dead after Bald Mountain accident
- Hailey eyes first-ever campground out Croy Canyon
- St. Luke’s, Health District commencing vaccine clinics
- The Roundup: Tuesday, Jan. 12
- The Roundup: Wednesday, Jan. 13
- The Roundup: Thursday, Jan. 14
- Sunshine Townhomes plan gets green light
- Little accelerates statewide rollout of COVID-19 vaccine
- Express asks readers to subscribe for online news
Images
Commented
- Half of Hailey nursing home staff decline COVID-19 vaccine (42)
- ‘Unpatriotic and un-American’: Idaho officials react to storming of U.S. Capitol (34)
- With no statewide mandate, Blaine County remains an ‘island’ of mask orders (31)
- Hold Republican election deniers accountable (30)
- Stennett asks legislative leadership to postpone session (30)
- Express asks readers to subscribe for online news (29)
- Ketchum Rep. sues Legislature, Speaker over COVID accommodations (19)
- Wolves lost endangered species protection this year. Idaho may offer a glimpse of what’s ahead for them nationwide. (17)
- F&G proposes expanded moose, mountain goat hunts (17)
- Ketchum mulls ways to address COVID risk at post office (16)
Events Calendar
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In