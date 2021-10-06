Willa Laski

Wood River’s Willa Laski spikes the ball against Jerome.

 Courtesy photo by Jerry Hadam

The Wood River High School varsity volleyball team picked up two more victories to remain undefeated in the Great Basin 7 Conference.

The Wolverines (21-5, 9-0 GB7) beat Minico, 3-0, on Tuesday, Sept. 28 with scores of 25-20, 25-18, 25-10.

More recently, Wood River beat Canyon Ridge, 3-0, on Thursday, Sept. 30.

The Wolverines had a strong performance as a team with senior Willa Laski leading with three aces, 11 kills and two blocks. Scores from that match were 25-22, 25-23, 25-19. Junior Samantha Chambers added 35 assists, three kills and two aces.

Wood River will take on Rocky Mountain on Oct. 8 and then will celebrate its seniors for Senior Night on Tuesday, Oct. 12.

Load comments