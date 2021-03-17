21-03-17 cheer@.jpg

The Wood River High School varsity cheerleaders did an amazing job showing their skill at Districts.

 Courtesy photo by Amanda Wilson

Wood River varsity cheerleaders competed at Districts last week.

The WRHS cheer squad has a team of 24 athletes, 22 of whom competed at Districts with a pom routine as five competed in a stunt routine.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, this performance was the first and last time WRHS was able to perform as a team with spectators present.

WRHS took fifth out of eight teams for dance, then fourth out of six teams in stunt.

The WRHS cheerleaders are coached by Amanda Wilson and Heidi Kaminski.

Load comments