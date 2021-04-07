The Wood River High School boys and girls varsity tennis team beat Sugar-Salem to stay undefeated on Friday, April 2, with a 9-3 win.
Wood River’s top-3 boys’ players swept Sugar-Salem. Wood River’s No. 1 player sophomore Gus Sabina beat Kade Taylor in straight sets, 6-1, 6-1 while Trent Baker took down Broc Esplin in the No. 2 slot, 7-6 (5), 6-4. Cleaning up the No. 3 match was Cody McKinnon, who defeated Preston Beasley, 1-6, 6-1, 6-2.
In the boys’ doubles, junior Jake Simon and senior John Chen defeated Sam Peterson and Spencer Blaser, 6-2, 6-4. Wood River’s No. 2 boys’ doubles team of Garin Beste and Jake Simon beat Weston Jones and Tanner Dupree, 6-2, 6-4.
Senior Marcella Fisher and Tatnall Watts beat Sugar-Salem’s Whitney Blaser and Corrine Flaig, 6-2, 6-4. WRHS’ No. 2 girls doubles team of Sofia Calcogno and Maddox Nickum defeated Mariah Willis and Ellie Puzey, 6-1, 7-6 (3).
In the mixed doubles, Zach Sabina and Britta Heaphy beat Braden Guymon and Gali Garcia, 6-4, 6-1. Sugar-Salem’s Richard Niederer and Heather Owens defeated WRHS’ Daniel Ziesing and Elizabeth Clayton, 6-1, 6-3.
Tenney Barrow was the lone winner in the girls’ singles matches. Barrow defeated Bella Peebles in the No. 3 match, 6-0, 6-1.
Winners for Sugar-Salem in the girls’ matches were Ana Baurier, who beat WRHS’ Meg Keating, 6-3, 2-6, 6-3, and Alyssa Owens, who defeated Jessica Popke, 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.
