The Wood River High School boys and girls varsity tennis team beat the Minico Spartans on Thursday, March 18, in Minico with a score of 8-4.
The WRHS girls swept the singles matches with top player Meg Keating beating Minico senior Hadley Condie, 6-4, 6-1. Elena Rose-Galan beat Avalyne Mack-Praegitzer, 6-1, 6-2. Maeve Coffelt beat Nayeli Dominguez, 6-3, 7-5.
On the boys’ singles side, Gus Sabina beat Jaden Robinson, 6-3, 6-3. Minico’s Dylan Larsen beat Wood River’s Daniel Ziesing, 6-1, 6-4. Trent Baker beat Cash Cofer, 6-4, 2-6, 7-5.
On the doubles side, Penelope Weekes and Jessica Popke beat Minico’s Triniti Peralez, 6-2, 4-6, 6-1 in girls’ doubles.
WHRS’ Sofia Calcagno and Maddox Nickum beat Beyonce Arteaga and Elaina Heath, 6-3, 6-0.
In boys’ doubles, Minico’s Mekhi Mitchell and Mason Wilkins beat WRHS’ Jake Simon and John Tumalo, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4. WRHS’ Garin Beste and Simon Weekes beat Easton Arthur and Dylan McKenzie, 6-2, 6-1.
In mixed doubles, Minico’s Brightyn Hartley and Joseph Link beat Cody McKinnon and Tenney Barrow, 6-2, 6-1. Minico’s Micah Whitesides and Tanner Lewis beat Devan Perez and Taylor Merrick, 6-1, 6-3.
