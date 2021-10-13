The Wood River High School coed cross-country team competed in the Burley Hope Run Invite on Friday, Oct. 8 at Kasota Park in Heyburn.
The top Wolverine runner was junior Elizabeth Lipman who finished 19th in the 5,000-meter race. Lipman finished with a time of 21 minutes, 42.5 seconds.
Other female runners were junior Kacie Flolo (24:30.4), senior Pranaleyadri Meyer (25:56.0), senior Elgyn Monge (26:41.9) and sophomore Isabel Trujillo (26:49.3). On the boys side, sophomore Dylan Gill (19:28.7), sophomore Emmett Stouffer (19:29.8) and junior Grant Green (19:56.9), also competed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In