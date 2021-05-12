Carey High School basketball’s all-time female scoring leader Kylie Wood is officially a St. Catherine Wildcat after she signed her National Letter of Intent last week. Wood has an interest in studying physical therapy at NCAA Division III St. Catherine University in St. Paul, Minn.
The NLI signing wraps up an illustrious career for Wood, who eclipsed the regular-season all-time scoring mark of 1,290 points on Feb. 2. Wood, 18, averaged 27.2 points per game this season.
Wood will be going from Carey head coach Merilee Sears to Don Mulhern. Mulhern is in his fourth season as head coach at St. Catherine. The Wildcats most recently went 1-2 in a COVID-shortened season. The last time St. Kate’s played an entire season (2019-20), the Wildcats went 12-14 and competed in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athlete Conference (MIAC) playoffs.
