The Wood River High School cross-country team traveled to the Dani Bates Invitational at Canyon Springs Golf Course on Friday, Oct. 1.
Rocky Mountain won both for the boys and girls in the overall team scores.
The individual winner in the 5,000-meter race was sophomore Luke Athay from Idaho Falls in the boys race with a time of 15 minutes, 20.6 seconds. For the girls, Pocatello’s Bailey Bird (18:43.8) won the individual race.
Top Wood River runners on the girls side were Elizabeth Lipman (22:14.2) who finished 64th, Tatum Vontver (24:58.7) who finished 121st, Kacie Flolo (24:59.2) who finished 122nd and Isabel Trujilo (28:36.2) who finished 122nd.
On the boys side, Emmett Stouffer (18:43.3) finished 93rd, Grant Green (19:01.1) finished 101st, Dylan Gill (19:13.3) finished 110th and Ronan O’Reilly (21:41.0) finished 147th.
