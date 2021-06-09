The Stoney Brown Invitational is scheduled for Friday, June 18, at The Valley Club. The golf event will benefit the Rocky Mountain PGA Foundation.
The PGA Foundation provides equal opportunities for youth with educational scholarships to those in need.
Entry fee for four amateurs into the Stoney Brown Invite is $1,000. Each team will be paired with a PGA Professional.
For a further pricing rundown, and how to become a friend of the PGA Foundation, call Jim Empey at 208-440-4653.
