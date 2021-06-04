Graduating Sun Valley Community School senior Marit Kaiser has accepted an invitation to ski for Colby College in Maine next year.

Colby’s NCAA Division I ski program has had enormous success, with eight skiers earning 23 All-American honors since 2003. Colby is also a highly regarded academic school with only an 8% acceptance rate.

Kaiser has skied with the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation since she was in second grade.

The Colby ski program begins with a team training camp over Thanksgiving break.

Load comments