Two Sun Valley Soccer Clubs took home trophies from Boise’s Directors Cup at Simplot Field Complex Saturday, May 22, and Sunday, May 23.
The SVSC U15 boys did amazing work over the two-day event. They took second place in the U15 Gold Division. The U15 boys finished pool play in first by totaling up 28 points with a goal differential of +10. However, the boys lost in the finals to Idaho Rush 06 Nero, 1-0.
The SVSC U16 girls also did well in the pool play. SVSC finished in second place with 16 points in pool play. The girls made it to the finals on Sunday, but lost to Idaho Rush 05 Nero, 4-0.
