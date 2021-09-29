The Sun Valley Community School varsity volleyball team beat both the Richfield Tigers and the Hagerman Pirates last week.
SVCS (5-1, 3-0 Sawtooth Conference) beat Richfield, 3-2, on Sept. 21 with scores of 19-25, 25-20, 28-26, 20-25, 15-10). Allie Wilson led with 16 kills, four aces and one assist. Etienne Blumberg added 41 assists and four digs. Maeve Bailey had 21 kills and Hanna Bailey had four kills. Kiki Pate also added three kills, three aces and two assists.
The Cutthroats beat the Pirates on Sept. 23, 3-0. The scores for that match were 25-18, 25-17, 26-24.
Sun Valley is home against Castleford on Monday, Oct. 4 at the Fish Tank at Sun Valley.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In