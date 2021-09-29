The Sun Valley Community School girls varsity soccer team racked up two more wins to go 10-3 overall and 9-1 in the High Desert Conference with wins over Wendell on Sept. 23 and Gooding on
Sept. 24.
Against Wendell, SVCS won 3-1 with a goal from Saba Grossman and two more goals from Maya Lightner. Wendell scored when SVCS put in an own-goal to put the Senators on the board. Head coach Kelly Feldman’s Player of the Game was Anabel Viesturs.
Against Gooding, SVCS gathered a 3-0 shutout. Mia Hansmeyer, Tatum Minor and Gretel Huss all scored, with Huss earning player of the match honors.
Up next for SVCS is a battle with Bliss on Saturday, Oct. 2 at Browning Field at the Sun Valley Community School Dumke Family Sagewillow Campus, which is scheduled for 11 a.m.
