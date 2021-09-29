The Sun Valley Community School boys varsity soccer team collected wins against Wendell and Gooding last week. SVCS (12-1, 11-0 High Desert Conference) narrowly beat the Wendell Trojans, 3-2, while on the road on Sept. 23. Nils Galloway scored two goals and Tom Mendoza scored his first official varsity goal of his career in the 65th minute.
The Cutthroats then shut out Gooding on Friday, Sept. 24 in a 6-0 performance. Goal scorers were Galloway, Braden Buchanan, Auggie Rose, Campbell Spoor, Russell Stump and Lachlan McFarland. Charlie Price was SVCS head coach Richard Whitelaw’s Man of the Match.
Up next for SVCS is a game with Bliss on Saturday, Oct. 2 at Browning Field at the Sun Valley Community School Dumke Family Sagewillow Campus, which is scheduled for 1 p.m.
