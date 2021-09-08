The Sun Valley Youth Hockey organization is partnering with Bauer Hockey to bring the First Shift Program to the Wood River Valley. The program is open to kids age 4 through 11. Kids will get full gear from head to toe, along with six one-hour on-ice coached hockey sessions. Cost of the entire program is $250 per child. Registration is due by Sept. 20.
The First Shift program is designed to ensure a positive experience for new-to-hockey families. First Shift gives families an introduction to hockey at an affordable price to help overcome the barrier. The rest of the programs are run in Canada with a partnership with Hockey Canada and the NHL and Bauer.
After the program, kids are encouraged to sign up with Sun Valley Youth Hockey.
Registration forms can be obtained from Chris Corwin at ccorwin15@yahoo.com.
Registration forms outline the details of the gear fitting, which will occur Sept. 23 at 6 p.m. The location of the program is still to be determined due to COVID-19 restrictions; however, on-ice sessions will occur on Sundays at the Campion Ice House in Hailey.
