Sun Valley Resort, recipient of the 2020 Gold Digest Editors’ Choice Award for the Best Pacific Northwest Resorts, opened its 2021 golf season on Saturday, April 17th, with the opening of the driving range and practice putting green.
Hours of operation will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, and balls can be picked up at the Sun Valley Club Pro Shop.
Nine holes of golf will be available on Saturday, April 24th, on the White Clouds Golf Course. The Elkhorn Golf Club will open the back nine and practice range on April 24th as well. The remainder of Elkhorn and Trail Creek golf courses will open depending on weather and conditions.
