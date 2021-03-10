Local soccer team competes in festival
WRHS boys’ soccer head coach Luis Monjaras led a squad of local soccer players to Phoenix, Ariz. to compete in the Ostrich Festival Tournament from March 5-7. The team is comprised of local U12 players from the Wood River Valley and played under the name “SVCS.”
This year marks the 22nd anniversary of the Ostrich Festival Tournament presented by Real Salt Lake-A.Z. Each team that competes is guaranteed a three game minimum.
SVCS played teams from Texas and Arizona, and went three-and-out.
Team Idaho sends local girls to 16U, 19U Rocky Mountain Districts
A group of local 16U and 19U female ice hockey players were selected to play in the Rocky Mountain Districts last weekend in Phoenix, Ariz. The 16U team won and secured a spot to attend the USA Hockey Nationals for Girls Tier 2, which will be held in Denver from April 29-May 2.
Sun Valley players from the 16U team are Grendel Sprong, Devon McAvoy, Laura Daves, Maeve O’Connell and Amanda Dunn. Charlotte Davis-Jeffers was unable to play.
Team Idaho is a select girls’ squad with players trying out from the entire state of Idaho.
The 19U girls lost in the semi-finals. Sun Valley players on that team include Daisy Buxton, Marcella Fisher, Maddy Dunn, Lola Randolph, Taylor Nelson and Nikki Lahnum.
BCRD Youth Spring Sports Registration Now Open
Registration for Blaine County Recreation District (BCRD) youth spring sports leagues is now open for boys and girls ages 5-11. Children can sign up for track and field, t-ball, machine pitch baseball, player pitch baseball and player/coach pitch softball.
The four-week track and field program is open to children in first through sixth grade.
The registration fee is $40 and includes instruction, a t-shirt, awards and participation in the BCRD track meet.
The ball programs are offered in Hailey and Ketchum. The registration fee for t-ball is $57, and all baseball and softball programs are $67, which includes instruction, a team uniform and a participation award.
Scholarships are also available.
Volunteer coaches are vital to this program. The registration fee is waived for coaches’ children.
If you are interested in coaching, please contact Ellie Punnett at epunnett@bcrd.org prior to registration for more information.
For full program information, please visit www.bcrd.org, or call 208-578-2273.
