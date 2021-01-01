SHIFFRIN PODIUMS IN SEMMERING; CAREER-BEST TOP 10 FOR O’BRIEN
It was a banner day to finish out 2020 on Tuesday with Mikaela Shiffrin taking third place in the FIS Alpine World Cup slalom in Semmering, Austria, and Nina O’Brien finishing in ninth—her first top-10 result in her career. Shiffrin led the first run by just .02 seconds but had an on-the-edge second run, which lost her some time. Michelle Gisin of Switzerland had a heroic second run to win her first-ever World Cup race and become the first woman in 28 races besides Shiffrin or Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova to win a World Cup slalom.
RYAN COCHRAN-SIEGLE GOLDEN AT BORMIO SUPER-G
Land Rover U.S. Alpine Ski Team athlete Ryan Cochran-Siegle ended a 14-year drought on Tuesday to become the first American male to win a FIS Ski Alpine World Cup Super-G since Bode Miller in December 2006. The race was in Bormio, Italy. Cochran-Siegle’s nearly eight-tenths margin of victory is the largest winning margin in a men’s World Cup Super-G since Carlo Janka of Switzerland in the Olympic test event in Korea in 2016.
