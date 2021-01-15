Aspen Snowmass, in collaboration with the U.S. Ski & Snowboard and Aspen Valley Ski & Snowboard Club (AVSC), will host the 2021 NorAm Finals April 5-16 at Aspen Highlands. The event will include men’s and women’s downhill, super-G, giant slalom, slalom and a parallel event. The event will take place after Highlands has closed for public skiing this season and restrictions will be in place to ensure compliance with COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

