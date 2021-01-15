Aspen Snowmass, in collaboration with the U.S. Ski & Snowboard and Aspen Valley Ski & Snowboard Club (AVSC), will host the 2021 NorAm Finals April 5-16 at Aspen Highlands. The event will include men’s and women’s downhill, super-G, giant slalom, slalom and a parallel event. The event will take place after Highlands has closed for public skiing this season and restrictions will be in place to ensure compliance with COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Wolves lost endangered species protection this year. Idaho may offer a glimpse of what’s ahead for them nationwide.
- Skier dead after Bald Mountain accident
- Hailey eyes first-ever campground out Croy Canyon
- St. Luke’s, Health District commencing vaccine clinics
- The Roundup: Tuesday, Jan. 12
- The Roundup: Wednesday, Jan. 13
- The Roundup: Thursday, Jan. 14
- Sunshine Townhomes plan gets green light
- Little accelerates statewide rollout of COVID-19 vaccine
- Express asks readers to subscribe for online news
Images
Commented
- Half of Hailey nursing home staff decline COVID-19 vaccine (42)
- ‘Unpatriotic and un-American’: Idaho officials react to storming of U.S. Capitol (34)
- With no statewide mandate, Blaine County remains an ‘island’ of mask orders (31)
- Hold Republican election deniers accountable (30)
- Stennett asks legislative leadership to postpone session (30)
- Express asks readers to subscribe for online news (29)
- Ketchum Rep. sues Legislature, Speaker over COVID accommodations (19)
- Wolves lost endangered species protection this year. Idaho may offer a glimpse of what’s ahead for them nationwide. (17)
- F&G proposes expanded moose, mountain goat hunts (17)
- Ketchum mulls ways to address COVID risk at post office (16)
Events Calendar
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In