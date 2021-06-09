The Idaho Outdoor Association announced the “Run Around the Rings” fun-run 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18.
Participants will run or hike a challenging 10-kilometer course that traces around The Crater Rings, a unique National Natural Landmark near Mountain Home.
The racecourse will follow a jeep road to the top of the shield volcano, then around the Crater Rings. Runners should be prepared for some strenuous ups and downs in the hot desert heat.
There is also a 2.9-mile course that leads to a scenic lookout.
