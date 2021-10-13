The annual Rotarun Ski Swap is back, and organizers are making the process easy and efficient for anyone looking to sell winter sports equipment and clothing.
Admission to the sale is free and masks will be required at all times. The event will be held outdoors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, at Sturtevants in Hailey. All marked goods will be 50% off during the final hour from 3-4 p.m. with 25% of all sales go to support Rotarun programs and operations.
For more information, please contact Riley Berman at riley@rotarun.org or call 280-720-6557.
