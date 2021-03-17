Three local Sun Valley Nordic skiers finished in the top-three in their respective races at the West Yellowstone Rendezvous Race on March 6.
Bob Rosso, 73, finished third overall in the men’s 30-kilometer Classic race with a time of 1 hour, 59 minutes and 59 seconds.
Joan Scheingraber, 52, was the first finisher in the women’s 30k Classic with a time of 1:55:48.
Muffy Ritz, 63, took third in the women’s 45k Skate with a time of 2:50:00.
Other local racers that competed at West Yellowstone were Jeffrey Camps (1:17:45), Dick Anderson (1:13:20), Robert Disbrow (1:22:00) and Roger Miller (1:32:06) in the men’s 15k Classic.
Kate Rosso (1:10:12) finished in the women’s 15k Classic. June Lane (1:10:56) finished in the women’s 15k Skate. Gabriele Anderson (2:12:54) and Linda McClatchy (2:36:24) finished in the women’s 30k Classic.
James McClatchy (1:56:27), Ralph Johnson (2:00:57) and Thomas Osborne (2:04:37) finished the men’s 30k Skate. Kelly Allison (1:47:47) finished in the women’s 30k Skate. Roger Mankus (3:19:00) finished the men’s 45k Skate.
