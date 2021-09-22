Registration for the 49th annual Zions Bank Boulder Mountain Tour is currently open.
The BMT will take place in person in Ketchum, on its traditional day, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.
Due to the popularity of last year’s virtual “Our Boulder, Your Backyard” event, participants may opt to ski on a course of their choice between Feb. 1-6, with exception of the Harriman Trail, which will be closed to virtual skiers on Feb. 5.
Registration is underway at skireg.com/zions-bank-boulder-mountain-tour. All entrants who sign up between now and Oct. 31 will be entered into a drawing for season Nordic ski passes courtesy of Sun Valley Resort and the Blaine County Recreation District.
Early-bird race fees are $99 for adults and $69 for juniors (18-under) for the Full Boulder, and $79 for adults and $49 for juniors for the Half Boulder.
For more information, please contact race director Jody Zarkos at bouldermountaintour@gmail.com or 208-720-1810.
