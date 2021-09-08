Online registration for the 43rd annual Baldy Hill Climb is currently open. The Hill Climb will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25, at 7:30 a.m. It will take place no matter the weather, as runners and hikers make their way up the north side of Bald Mountain in support of Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation (SVSEF) programming.
The SVSEF Cross-Country Ski Team organizes this annual event that sees participants come from far and wide. It’s a 1.86-mile, 3,140-foot vertical hike or run that is straight up Warm Springs to the summit of Bald Mountain at 9,020 feet.
All participants receive an event t-shirt and a refuel at the summit aid station. In addition, and in partnership with Sun Valley Resort, participants receive a much-deserved ride down on the Challenger lift after they finish.
A $100 bonus is on the line in the race division for those who set a new course record. In the history of the Baldy Hill Climb, local Morgan Arritola is the only woman to have beaten the 40-minute mark. She holds the women’s record, which was set in 2010 at 39 minutes, 51 seconds. Miles Havlick holds the men’s record with a time of 35:04, which was set in 2014.
New in 2021, Swedish sport tech company Coxa Carry is on board as a lead prize sponsor through their partnership with Durance Cycleworks, a new U.S. distributor for the brand.
The event begins with check-ins at 7:30 a.m. the day of the race. The Kinder Climb start with children 11 and under is at 8:30 a.m. (There’s no pre-registration for this category). The hike starts at 9 a.m. followed by the run beginning at 10 a.m.
The awards at the summit will begin around 11:30 a.m.
Online registration closes on Thursday, Sept. 23, at 11:59 p.m. No race day registration. Uphill lift service will not be available on the day of the event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In