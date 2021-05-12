Hailey’s Oliver Smith finished in second place for Sun Valley DEVO at the Soldier Hollow Bike Festival in Utah, held May 1.
Smith competed in the Junior Men 15-16 Cross-Country category, which was for 8.7 miles. Smith finished with a time of 36 minutes, 14 seconds. Joe Cochran of Maybird Cycling in Bountiful, Utah, won the race with 36:02.
Smith was the only SV DEVO racer to compete at Soldier Hollow. Next up for SV DEVO is the Missoula UCI Junior XCO from June 11-13 in Montana.
