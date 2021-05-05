Wood River High School varsity boys soccer head coach Luis Monjaras has helped form a new soccer club in the Wood River Valley.
The Idaho Surf will make its debut this summer. The soccer club is a branch of the Idaho Surf Soccer Club from Boise. The Idaho Surf will hold the Little Kickers program on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at O’Donnell Park in Bellevue.
Idaho Surf offers a program for those players willing to commit and reach top-tier elite levels. With the Little Kickers program, there is a plan to develop a Junior Academy in the age groups of 5-6; 7-8; and 9-10 years old.
The new club will hold tryouts for those interested in joining the Surf Club in a year-round program.
For more information, contact Monjaras at lmonjaras@blaineschools.org.
