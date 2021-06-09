Ron Steele, a former collegiate All-American and U.S. Olympic Team ski jumper who later became president of Group Rossignol North America, has assumed the duties of chairman of the board of directors of the Alf Engen Ski Museum Foundation in Park City, Utah.
Steele succeeds Tom Kelly as chairman.
Steele plans to enhance and heavily promote the Eccles 2002 Olympic/Paralympic Games Museum in the Quinney Center.
The Alf Engen Ski Museum Foundation was established in 1993 with the primary goal of directing the Alf Engen Ski Museum and the 2002 Olympic/Paralympic Winter Games Museum.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In