Graduating Wood River High School senior Natalee Morse has officially committed to attend Linfield University in McMinnville, Ore., next fall and play volleyball.
The Linfield Wildcats participate in the NCAA Division III Northwest Conference.
Morse has played volleyball and basketball throughout middle school and high school. She also competed with the Wood River Volleyball Club and Rise Volleyball out of Meridian.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In