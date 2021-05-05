Six local seniors were honored on Monday, April 26, during the 4th District Activities Association Senior Honor Banquet in Twin Falls.
Sun Valley Community School seniors Caelin Bradshaw and Lola Street were both recognized for their contributions to their high school athletic or activities programs during their high school years while demonstrating outstanding scholarship.
Wood River High School athletes were also honored at the banquet. Seniors Eli Trevino (football and band), Star Herron (volleyball, basketball, track and field), Ramsey Marquis (drama and choir) and Wren Biggers (choir, debate, orchestra).
