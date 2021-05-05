Local athlete Melanie Bemis will attempt to break two Guinness Book world records in jumping jacks on Friday, May 7, at Redfish Lake Lodge south of Stanley.
Bemis, a Wood River Middle School employee, will attempt to break the record for most jumping jacks in 30 seconds and the most jumping jacks in one minute.
The current record for most jumping jacks in 30 seconds is 72, which was set on Oct. 18, 2020, by Harley Billingham in Ascot, England.
The current record for most jumping jacks in one minute is 123, which was set on Jan. 31, 2020, by Rishishwar Pariyar in Tulsipur, Nepal.
Bemis will attack the 30-second mark at 10:30 a.m., and at 11 a.m. she will keep going to break the one-minute mark.
