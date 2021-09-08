The inaugural “Legends Never Die” marathon and half marathon is set to take place on Saturday, Oct. 2. The race is sure to challenge most runners.
The course follows the beautiful 13-mile single track loop trail from Oregon Gulch through Chocolate Gulch and along the Oregon-Fox connector. The course has 1,979 feet in vertical gain with the high point being at 7,600 feet.
The half marathon will be one lap while the full marathon will be two.
Sponsored by The Elephant’s Perch, there will be over $1,000 in prizes from Limelight Hotel, Lululemon Athletica and Atkinson’s Market. Ten percent of proceeds will be donated to Higher Ground Sun Valley.
Interested athletes should visit the race website at www.legendsneverdiemarathon.com.
For more information, please contact race director Thomas Smiley at legendsneverdiemarathon@gmail.com.
