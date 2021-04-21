The Mountain West Conference postseason awards were announced in volleyball recently and Wood River High School alum and Boise State freshman Annie Kaminski was named the Mountain West Conference’s Volleyball Newcomer of the Year.
Kaminski, a middle blocker, ranked ninth in the MW this season with a .342 hitting percentage. She also recorded 1.03 blocks per set, which tied for eighth-best in the Conference. Kaminski also scored 2.31 points per set, the fourth-highest amount on the Boise State roster. She was also the second Bronco in the past three seasons to win Newcomer of the Year (Morgan Hughes, 2018).
UNLV’s Mariena Hayden won Player of the Year, Air Force’s middle blocker Joi Harvey received Freshman of the Year honors and UNLV’s Dawn Sullivan won Coach of the Year.
