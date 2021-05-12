Carey’s Blaine County Fairgrounds rodeo arena hosts the Idaho High School Rodeo Association 5th District rodeo for two performances on Friday, May 14, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, May 15, at 2 p.m.
It will be the fifth stop on the 5th District spring schedule, which included Gooding’s show from April 30-May 1. Favorable weather is expected this weekend in Carey.
At Gooding, Aspen Stinemates of Wendell (194 points) held a slight lead over Kylee Evans of Gooding (193) to finish in first place in the entire event, which included barrel racing, breakaway roping, goat tying, pole bending and team roping.
Wood River had four total competitors. Chloe Deffe took home 52.50 points between two events—barrel racing and pole bending. Deffe also competed in the rein cow horse event.
Devon Peterson had 11 points between barrel racing and pole bending. Dana Kriesien competed in barrels and poles while Josh Blackburn participated in bareback and saddle bronc.
Carey’s Abbigail Whittier competed in the Junior High barrels and poles.
