With a record of 3-1 and outscoring opponents 17-6, the Hailey FC Lightning soccer team took second place in the U14 PVSC Spring Classic at Portnuff Wellness Complex in Pocatello last weekend.
FC Lightning was down 2-0 in the finals, but tied the game at 2-2. However, FC Lightning ended up losing after the seventh penalty kick to lose in the finals.
“We have always been about team play,” head coach Larry Schwartz said. “In this tournament the Lightning played so unselfishly and played 100 percent as a team. Nine different players scored goals and six different players had assists. This type of diversity of attacks is an incredible thing to accomplish. It exemplifies unselfish team play and is how we will beat some of the best teams in the state.
“I am very proud of our boys, they are maturing and growing and are able to solve complicated problems together. It is very exciting to see.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In