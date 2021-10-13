Carey senior Ashton Drage took third overall for the boys cross-country race at the Clear Lake Classic at Clear Lake Country Club in Buhl on Wednesday, Oct. 6.
Drage was the top runner from Blaine County as he took a time of 17 minutes, 43 seconds in the 5,000-meter race. Drage was the lone Panther runner for the boys.
Other top runners from the area were Sun Valley Community School sophomore Ben Hayes (20:53) and freshman Stratton Cunningham (22:43).
On the girls’ side were freshman Mikayla Wesley (23:44), sophomore Berkeley Canfield (25:25), freshman Keityn Young (27:03) and sophomore Lucy Carter (27:42).
