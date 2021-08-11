Skiing safety expert Bruce Tremper, mentor Wesley Deist and cross-country advocate Leif Odmark—a Sun Valley Icon—have been announced as 2021 inductees to the Intermountain Ski Hall of Fame.
The ceremonies at the Alf Engen Ski Museum in the S. J. Quinney Winter Sports Center, Park City, Utah, will also include the enshrinement of three 2020 inductees whose induction into the Hall of Fame was postponed last fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those inductees are the late Randy Montgomery—promoter of winter sports in Utah, the late Howard Peterson—visionary leader of the U.S. Ski/Snowboard Association and journalist and television reporter Larry Warren.
Those six inductees will join 83 Hall notables such as Stein Eriksen, Gretchen Fraser, W. Averell Harriman, Alf Engen, Pepi Stiegler, Paul McCollister, Erik Schlopy, Dick Bass and Edward L. Scott.
