Sun Valley Community School graduate Tracy Chubb took two third place finishes in Freeride World Tour events in Andorra and Austria.
She currently stands in fourth place among the women and is headed to the finals in Verbier, Switzerland, next weekend.
In Andorra, Chubb scored a 61.33, which was good for an early lead, but Switzerland’s Elisabeth Gerritzen picked a tough couloir and sent a big 360 that gave her a score of 79.67, which put her over Chubb.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In