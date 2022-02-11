The Carey High School varsity boys basketball team are 12-1 in the last 13 games including a definitive win against Lighthouse Christian on Feb. 2 at home, 74-69, and another win against Mackay, 64-24, on Wednesday.
Against Lighthouse, Junior Carsn Perkes had a double-double with 25 points and 12 rebounds while senior Chase Bennion added 23 points and four rebounds. Senior Ashton Drage contributed with 12 points.
The Carey Panthers (15-5, 5-1 Sawtooth Conference) moved up to No. 3 from No. 5 in the IdahoSports.com Coaches Poll in the 1AD2 Classification after stapling Sawtooth Conference wins over Hansen, Camas County and Castleford.
The Panthers wrap up the regular season with an away cross-county visit to The Fish Tank at Sun Valley Community School on Saturday, Feb. 12, at 3:30 p.m.
Wolverines looking for wins to end regular season
After taking down the Sun Valley Community School Cutthroats, the Wood River High School varsity boys basketball team have lost four in a row including a loss to Minico, 48-33, on Wednesday.
The Wolverines (2-17, 0-12 Great Basin 7 Conference) finish the regular season tonight, Friday, Feb. 11, at home; the team will honor “Senior Night” against the visiting Filer Wildcats with pre-game festivities beginning at 7 p.m.
SVCS beats Twin Falls Christian, lose to Watersprings
The Sun Valley Community School boys varsity basketball team beat the Twin Falls Christian Academy Warriors, 54-29, on Tuesday, Feb. 1, on the road.
Senior Jack Colgate led the Cuttroats (5-7, 2-4 Sawtooth Conference) with 15 points while sophomore Beckett Gates added 12.
The Cutthroats then traveled once more to Idaho Falls to play Watersprings, but lost, 41-30. Seniors Wilson Baker had 15 points and Sid Tomlinson had 12.
Up next for the Cutthroats is a home game against cross-county and Sawtooth Conference rival Carey on Saturday, Feb. 12 at 3:30 p.m.
WRHS wrestlers get win against Valley
The Wood River High School varsity wrestling team logged its first win of the 2021-22 season during a home meet against Valley on Thursday, Feb. 3.
The Wolverines won, 36-19, with wins from Sawyer Newhouse (285-pound class), Javier Terrazas (195), Payton Sorensen (160), Daniel Bjick (152), Felipe Cruz (145) and Grant Green (120).
