The Carey Panther varsity volleyball team shutout the Hansen Huskies on Sept. 23 in straight games, 3-0. Scores of the match were 25-13, 25-23, 25-17.
Berenice Vargas had 27 digs and six assists, Shayli Smith had 16 digs and two kills and Kourtney Patterson added 12 digs.
The Panthers beat Hansen after losing to Dietrich two days prior (Sept. 21). The Blue Devils won 3-1 with scores of 25-12, 17-25, 13-25, 13-25.
Up next for Carey (3-3, 1-1 Sawtooth) is an away conference match with Camas County on Sept. 30.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In