Carey senior Hunter Smith led six southern Idaho boys basketball players named to the All-State team for their effort this season on the hardwood floors.
Smith averaged 17.8 points per game, 2.3 steals and 2.1 assists over the 2021 season.
Others that were named to the team were Dietrich senior Brady Power (22.0 ppg, 7 rebounds), Oakley senior Corbin Bedke (15.5 ppg, 6.3 rebounds, 1.7 steals), Kimberly freshman Gatlin Bair (10.6 ppg, 7.3 rebounds, 1.0 blocks) and Jerome junior Michael Lloyd (17.3 ppg, 6.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists).
