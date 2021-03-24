Carey High School held its annual football team dinner on Sunday, March 14.
The dinner was served in two curbside locations at Carey High School.
“We feel so fortunate to have such a huge fan base and supportive community,” Carey Head Coach Lane Kirkland said. “The boys worked really hard on sales.”
The football team loaded about 2,700 containers of coleslaw, tater tots and meat.
The dinner also shattered last year’s record of 650 meals with 900 dinners.
Dinner stats included: 350 pounds of garlic mashed potatoes with 10 pounds of butter, 35 pounds of sour cream; 350 pounds of coleslaw with 75 heads of cabbage, 30 pounds of carrots, nine gallons of mayonnaise; 340 pounds of pork loin; 750 pound of ribs with 3,168 rib cuts; 1,000 cornbread muffins; 900 meals served; 35 football players.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In