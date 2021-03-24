Sun Valley, ID (83353)

Today

Cloudy with scattered snow showers this evening and steady light snow likely after midnight. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with scattered snow showers this evening and steady light snow likely after midnight. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.