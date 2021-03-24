After a two-year hiatus due to poor snow in 2019 and early mountain closure in 2020, the Sun Valley Ski Club successfully completed its annual end-of-season Bradford Cup GS Championship over the weekend.
In spite of initial foggy conditions, the women’s class winners were: Nancy Auseklis (70+), Nancy Jordan (60+) and Heather Foster (50+).
The men’s class winners were: Frank Ward (80+), Knut Olberg (70+), John Summers (60+), Jesse Foster (50+), Buffalo Lamb (40+), Wes Fleuchaus (30+), Bryce Foster (U20) and Coen Lamb (U12).
Overall women winners: Nancy Auseklis, Heather Foster and Nancy Jordan.
Overall men: Jesse Foster, John Summers, Knut Olberg, Wes Fleuchaus and Buffalo Lamb.
Additionally, Buffalo and Russ Lamb won the father-and-son category.
Russ and Coen Lamb won the grandfather-and-grandson event, Jesse and Heather Foster won the husband-and-wife category and Heather and Bryce Foster won the mother-and-son category.
