The Sun Valley Ski Club (SVSC) will hold its annual season finale race—the Bradford Cup Open.

This race is open to the public so skiers don’t need to be a club member to participate. The race is also open to all ages, however, children 12-and-under can only race if they have a parent participating as well.

The format is a two-run giant-slalom race on Cozy at the Warm Springs side of Bald Mountain.

There will also be a category for parent/child teams.

The first run will start at 10 a.m. There is no fee to race and there is no day-of race registration. For more information, visit SunValleySkiClub.com. Registration ends at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 19.

