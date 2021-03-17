The Sun Valley Ski Club (SVSC) will hold its annual season finale race—the Bradford Cup Open.
This race is open to the public so skiers don’t need to be a club member to participate. The race is also open to all ages, however, children 12-and-under can only race if they have a parent participating as well.
The format is a two-run giant-slalom race on Cozy at the Warm Springs side of Bald Mountain.
There will also be a category for parent/child teams.
The first run will start at 10 a.m. There is no fee to race and there is no day-of race registration. For more information, visit SunValleySkiClub.com. Registration ends at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In