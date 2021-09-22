The James Nelson Memorial Golf Tournament will be held Saturday, Oct. 9, at Sun Valley’s Trail Creek Golf Course with proceeds benefitting Wood River Baseball and Softball Association.
Prices at $150 for adults and $75 for youth with a shotgun start at 10 a.m. Teams of four will compete in a scramble format.
There will be a raffle and silent auction. The WRBSA is also seeking hole sponsors for $150.
This event is open to the public. This tournament is the primary fundraiser for WRBSA and brings in at least $10,000 for the program. Sun Valley Company has donated a 2021-22 Sun and Snow Pass for this year’s event.
Anyone wishing to golf or donate can go to www.woodriverbaseball.com, or contact Shelly Shoemaker at 208-309-4235.
