Jumping Jacks Record

Wood River Middle School's Melanie Bemis makes an earlier attempt at the record in the school's gym. 

 Express photo by Willy Cook

Wood River Middle School Talent Facilitator Melanie Bemis has officially made it into the Guinness Book of World Records. Bemis tallied 132 jumping jacks in one minute earlier this year--the most ever by a female. The record was recorded on May 7, 2021, in Stanley. Bemis said wanted to accomplish this record so that as a teacher, she could say she practices what she preaches.

