Isabella Wright led the way for the Land Rover U.S. Alpine Ski Team, grabbing a personal best 24th place and her first super-G points—just one day after scoring her career-first FIS Ski World Cup points. AJ Hurt landed in 26th in her debut World Cup super-G start. Switzerland’s Lara Gut slayed in Sunday’s super-G, earning her first super-G win since Jan. 21, 2018, and her 27th career World Cup victory. Italy’s Marta Bassino landed in second with Switzerland’s Corinne Suter rounding out the podium in third.

