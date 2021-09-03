The Wood River High School cross-country team traveled to Jerome for a 5,000-meter run at the Jerome County Fairgrounds on Thursday, Aug. 26. The Pocatello boys and Twin Falls girls both took first place with 35 points each. Top WRHS runners were Emmett Stouffer (20:42.89) on the boys and Elizabeth Lipman (24:25.60) for the girls. Rounding out the remaining WRHS runners were Dylan Gill (21:33.07), Grant Green (22:21.81), Trace Alley (23:18.15), Winston Gallegos (24:25.18) and Winston Lipman (31:48.93). On the girls side, runners were Kacie Flolo (26:52.51), Tatum Vontver (27:36.70), Larae Zimmerman (28:26.20), Pranaleyadri Meyer (29:41.47) and Isabel Trujilo (31:45.75).

