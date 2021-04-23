The District IV Summer Basketball League is scheduled to tip off in early June with the Wood River High School Wolverines participating. There are four weeks of the league that begins on June 1. Teams competing along with WRHS are Canyon Ridge, Jerome, Burley, Minico, Mountain Home, Buhl, Kimberly, Filer, Gooding and Declo. Each game will feature two 18-minute running halves. For more information about the summer basketball league, contact WRHS Athletic Director Kevin Stilling at kstilling@blaineschools.org.

Load comments